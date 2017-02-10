Search continues for Conway teen missing since December

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department asked the public’s assistance Friday looking for a missing teen who ran away from home Dec. 20.

According to a CPD news release, Jeremiah Zachariah Dicker, 15, of Conway, may still be in the Conway area. He was last known to be in the area of Creel Street.

He stands five feet, four inches tall and weighs 103 pounds.

Anyone with any information on Jeremiahs location or has come in contact with him is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

