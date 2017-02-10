Man sentenced to 12 years in federal prison on drug, gun charges

United States Attorney Beth Drake announced Friday a Cheraw man was sentenced to 150 months, or 12 and a half years, in federal prison on drug and gun charges (Source: Raycom Media)

According to a news release, Thurmond Lowery, Jr., 36, faced charges including felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute and distribution of heroin, and possession with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine.

A Myrtle Beach police officer stopped Lowery’s car Apr. 19, 2015 and arrested him for driving under suspension.

Officers found a loaded .40 caliber handgun in the car, which Lowery was prohibited from having because he had previously been convicted of a crime punishable by more than one year in prison.

Officers with the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit and the Federal Bureau of Investigation made controlled buys of heroin and cocaine from Lowery on Aug. 4, 2015.

