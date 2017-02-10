Mellow Mushroom coming to Murrells Inlet in July - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Mellow Mushroom coming to Murrells Inlet in July

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Concept image of the Murrells Inlet Mellow Mushroom. (Source: Coastal Structures) Concept image of the Murrells Inlet Mellow Mushroom. (Source: Coastal Structures)
Ground will break on the new building this month. (Source: Coastal Structures) Ground will break on the new building this month. (Source: Coastal Structures)
The restaurant is expected to open in July. (Source: Coastal Structures) The restaurant is expected to open in July. (Source: Coastal Structures)

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – A new Mellow Mushroom location is expected to open in Murrells Inlet in July.

The $1.6 million, 6,700 square-foot building will be located at 3280 Highway 17 Business and is expected to break ground this month, according to a news release from Coastal Structures Corporation, who was awarded the contract to bring the restaurant to Murrells Inlet.

The Murrells Inlet location will be the fourth in our area, joining existing Mellow Mushroom restaurants in Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Florence. This will be the fourth location owned by Matt Duke, the release states.

"We are excited to give residents and visitors of Murrells Inlet a family-fun restaurant that is well-known and enjoyed throughout the country," said Harby Moses, owner of Coastal Structures. "Mellow Mushroom is recognized for being a fun and engaging experience for all and we look forward to continuing that showcase."

Coastal Structures is a Georgetown-based construction company.

WMBF News first learned about the new restaurant possibly coming to Georgetown County last week, when discussing the area's growth with the Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire Chief.

