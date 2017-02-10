Mellow Mushroom coming to Murrells Inlet in July

An Horry County girl learned the hard way what 9-1-1 is for. According to a post on the Horry County Police Facebook page, a young girl recently dialed 9-1-1 and asked the operator for cheese sticks.More >>
A traffic stop led to the discovery of over 20 grams of heroin hidden in a panel in a vehicle on Main Street in Lake City early Sunday morning.More >>
It was raining cats, dogs, and scantily-clad men in Myrtle Beach Saturday afternoon. Video of a man slipping and sliding around Broadway at the Beach in his underwear during Saturday’s downpour is getting lots of views on Facebook.More >>
A Bennettsville man has been arrested and charged in connection with the May 5th death of Ella Lower and the disappearance of her eight-year-old daughter, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s office.More >>
An inmate that was being transported to a Hartsville hospital Saturday night escaped from officers while in the hospital parking lot and attempted to carjack someone, but was captured in Hartsville, according to a news release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >>
A new website is taking off, while simultaneously raising privacy concerns.More >>
