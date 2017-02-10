UPDATE: Conway police find runaway teen

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police Chief Warren Gall will retire next week after 37 years with the department. According to a news release from the city, Gall’s last day in office will be Thursday, but he will continue in a consulting capacity for the city until November. He has served as chief of police for 20 years. “He’s been a great chief and we’ll miss him greatly,” said Mayor John Rhodes. Assistant Police Chief Amy Prock, a 20-ye...

More >>