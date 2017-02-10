UPDATE: Conway police find runaway teen - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

UPDATE: Conway police find runaway teen

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Kyle Renshaw (Source: CPD)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department asked the public’s assistance Thursday finding a runaway teenager.

According to the  CPD Facebook page, Kyle Renshaw, 16, of Conway, has been safely located. 

