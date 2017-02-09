Johnsonville locals flood community center to discuss recent heroin issues

JOHNSONVILLE, SC (WMBF) - Johnsonville residents said they are fed up with the drugs in their community and are looking for ways to help.

Edie Cain said she started community meetings months ago without much success. Thursday night, it was hard to fit inside the Johnsonville Community Center.

"I want all of us as a community to come together," Cain said. "Regardless of race, religion, denomination, money wise, it doesn't matter. I just want us to come together as a whole people, as one people, and do something to change what's going on."

Thursday's meeting came just one day after a massive heroin bust in the Johnsonville area of Florence County, as well as Williamsburg County. Fifteen people were taken into custody. Several law enforcement agencies took part in the undercover operation Wednesday morning.

"It's not just heroin and the drug problem we have around here," Cain said. "We're trying to get some help for the addicted ones and also help for the families, and even help for the ones who were arrested yesterday."

Cain hopes the undercover operation will help wake the community up to what is happening in their backyard.

"It's not over yet," she said. "They've assured me that they're not done and that there's other things to be done."

Thursday's community meeting attracted residents of all ages. Many chose to speak, including those who have struggled with drugs in the past.

Cain's group is called Choose Life, which is a name she said is embedded in her faith.

"It comes from Deuteronomy 30, where God gives us a choice to choose life or death," she said. "And I love people. I love everybody and I want to try and do something to combat it and bring about a change."

