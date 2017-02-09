Florence woman sentenced for receiving fraudulent benefits following 2014 ice storm

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – A Florence woman was sentenced to over two years in prison for filing false farm assistance claims in excess of $146,000 following the 2014 ice storm.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s, District of South Carolina, Office, Roselyn Goodrum, 47, pleaded guilty on Sept. 1 to conspiracy.

In addition to the 27 months in jail, Goodrum was also ordered to pay over $146,000 in restitution.

Goodrum’s charges stemmed from her time supervising the Farm Service Agency’s Florence office, which she did from 2006 to 2014.

Following the February 2014 ice storm, farmers could make claims to the FAS for financial assistance to clean up their land, the release stated.

“Goodrum filed multiple false applications in the names of family members who were not entitled to these benefits, enriching herself and others,” the release stated. “After FAS employees discovered the theft and suspended her, Goodrum surreptitiously re-entered the office and shredded incriminating documents.”

In total, Goodrum illegally obtained $146,401 in fraudulent benefits, according to the release.

