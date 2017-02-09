TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks Palmetto Pointe Boulevard

A traffic crash at U.S. 17 and Palmetto Pointe Boulevard has the road blocked. (Source: Kelly Matter)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A crash on Palmetto Pointe Boulevard off the U.S. 17 Bypass in Horry County has blocked the road.

According to information on the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website, the crash happened at 5:55 p.m. Thursday.

It is listed as a collision with injuries.

