TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks Palmetto Pointe Boulevard

An inmate that was being transported to a Hartsville hospital escaped from officers while in the hospital parking lot, but was captured in Hartsville, according to a news release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Two people were injured during a shooting in the Myrtle Beach area, off 29th Avenue North.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash that happened earlier this evening.More >>
An Horry County girl learned the hard way what 9-1-1 is for. According to a post on the Horry County Police Facebook page, a young girl recently dialed 9-1-1 and asked the operator for cheese sticks.More >>
During the next four months only umbrellas and small baby tents will be allowed on the beach in North Myrtle Beach.More >>
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.More >>
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.More >>
South Korea says rival North Korea launched a projectile believed to be a ballistic missile.More >>
