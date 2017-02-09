Take advantage of discounts on National Pizza Day

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – If there is one food that truly deserves its own holiday, it’s pizza.

Thursday, Feb. 9, is National Pizza Day. In honor of this auspicious occasion, a number of chains will be offering discounts on delicious pies.

Here are some discounts worth taking advantage of:

Domino’s is offering a large three-topping pizza for $7.99. It is available for carryout only. Additionally, a number of items can be bought as a pair for $5.99 each.

Hungry Howie’s has a large three-topping pizza for $7.99.

Papa John’s has a special running for almost a month. From now through March 5, get 40 percent off regular menu-priced pizzas. This offer is only available online.

Pizza Hut has a medium three-topping pizza for $6.

