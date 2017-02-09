UPDATE: Report details alleged sexual relationship between Flore - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

UPDATE: Report details alleged sexual relationship between Florence County SRO, student

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
Jamil Hall (Source: Florence County Detention Center) Jamil Hall (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – New details have emerged after a Florence School District One school resource officer was arrested for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Florence County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jamil K. Hall, 39, of Florence, Wednesday and charged him with sexual battery with a student and misconduct in office, according to a previous press release.

Hall was fired from the FCSO following an investigation into the allegations.

According to an FCSO incident report, the suspect allegedly had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student at Wilson High School.

The relationship is said to have started around the week of Jan. 9, the report stated.

Hall and the student reportedly had sexual intercourse three times in his office, with the last time happening on Monday, according to the incident report.

The assistant superintendent for FSD1 alerted the FCSO to the alleged relationship on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Related story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Police are here to serve, just not what this young girl thinks

    Police are here to serve, just not what this young girl thinks

    Saturday, May 13 2017 10:07 PM EDT2017-05-14 02:07:33 GMT

    An Horry County girl learned the hard way what 9-1-1 is for. According to a post on the Horry County Police Facebook page, a young girl recently dialed 9-1-1 and asked the operator for cheese sticks. 

    More >>

    An Horry County girl learned the hard way what 9-1-1 is for. According to a post on the Horry County Police Facebook page, a young girl recently dialed 9-1-1 and asked the operator for cheese sticks. 

    More >>

  • BREAKING: Horry County Police respond to shots fired

    Saturday, May 13 2017 9:55 PM EDT2017-05-14 01:55:41 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Police responded to a shooting incident Saturday evening on Old Bryan Road, according to Horry County Public Information Officer, Krystal Dotson. 

    More >>

    Police responded to a shooting incident Saturday evening on Old Bryan Road, according to Horry County Public Information Officer, Krystal Dotson. 

    More >>

  • Beach tent season coming to an end

    Beach tent season coming to an end

    Saturday, May 13 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-05-14 01:45:03 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    During the next four months only umbrellas and small baby tents will be allowed on the beach in North Myrtle Beach.

    More >>

    During the next four months only umbrellas and small baby tents will be allowed on the beach in North Myrtle Beach.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly