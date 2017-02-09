UPDATE: Report details alleged sexual relationship between Florence County SRO, student

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – New details have emerged after a Florence School District One school resource officer was arrested for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Florence County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jamil K. Hall, 39, of Florence, Wednesday and charged him with sexual battery with a student and misconduct in office, according to a previous press release.

Hall was fired from the FCSO following an investigation into the allegations.

According to an FCSO incident report, the suspect allegedly had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student at Wilson High School.

The relationship is said to have started around the week of Jan. 9, the report stated.

Hall and the student reportedly had sexual intercourse three times in his office, with the last time happening on Monday, according to the incident report.

The assistant superintendent for FSD1 alerted the FCSO to the alleged relationship on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Related story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.