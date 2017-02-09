TSA officials talk prohibited items at MYR

A beer opener in the shape of a bullet was one item surrendered to security at MYR. (Source: WMBF News)

TSA officials had a tabletop display of prohibited items surrendered to security checkpoints at MYR. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – With spring break on the horizon, officials with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) are reminding travelers what it is they can and cannot bring onboard an airplane.

TSA officials were at the Myrtle Beach International Airport on Thursday. With them was a tabletop full of items confiscated at MYR security checkpoints, such as knives, sunscreen and even a cane that was concealing a small sword.

According to TSA officials, travelers who bring weapons such as knives or guns will have to either check the items or surrender them.

Travelers were also reminded that cannot bring anything that even resembles a weapon or a part of one.

One of the items displayed Thursday at MYR was a beer opener fashioned from a 50-point BMG round.

“We find these items. And here in Myrtle Beach, it’s somewhere between 25 and 50 pounds of these prohibited items a month,” said Mark Howell, regional spokesperson for the TSA. “And that’s not including liquid gels and aerosol, which is the most common thing.”

TSA officials said knives are the second-most common prohibited item found, second to sunscreen.

Little credit card-shaped knives are also said to be very common, because travelers don’t think to check their wallets for knives.

