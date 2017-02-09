SWAT assists in execution of search in Myrtle Beach; man arrested on drug warrants

SWAT at the scene where the warrant was executed. (Source: Dustin Ivy)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department’s SWAT team responded to a home on Blue Street Thursday to assist in the execution of a search warrant, according to police.

The 15th Judicial Circuit Drug Enforcement executed the warrant at a home in the 900 block of Blue Street and located John Henry Johnson, who was arrested on two drug warrants, states a release from MBPD.

The Myrtle Beach Police Street Crimes Unit and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division also assisted with the warrant, the release states.

