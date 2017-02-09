Two land on Horry County's Suspect Search list

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - An alleged breach of trust and a second-degree burglary are two crimes Horry County Sheriff’s deputies need help solving.

Roman Bennett, 27, is wanted for breach of trust.

An Horry County police report states that on Dec. 7, 2016, the victim asked Bennett to use her debit card at a Food Lion in Loris to purchase some items. He did, according to the report, but police said he also withdrew $200 from her account. His last known address is on Dongola Highway in Conway.

Christina Hardee,31, is wanted for second-degree burglary.

The report states that on Nov. 8, 2016, the victim called police to report the suspect had been seen entering and leaving her home on Ruby Lane.

Hardee's last known address is on Murray Johnson Road in Conway.

