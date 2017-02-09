Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office seizes 60 pounds of marijuana

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday it arrested two men and seized 60 pounds of marijuana as a result of a month-long investigation.

According to a GCSO news release, agents with the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit, along with deputies and the GCSO K-9 Blitz, found the marijuana in a storage unit in Murrells Inlet. Warrants were issued for Robert A. Jones of Twin Lakes, Colorado and Charles D. Werner III of Murrells Inlet.

Jones and Werner were arrested and have since been released on bond. The street value of the marijuana is $120,000.

Investigators believe the marijuana was from Colorado, a state that has legalized marijuana.

According to deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office, Arkansas law enforcement officials conducted a traffic stop in January, and after searching a suspect's vehicle they discovered a large amount of cash and a receipt to the Mega Storage facility in Murrells Inlet.

Following this traffic stop, Georgetown County authorities were alerted.

Horry County Solictor Jimmy Richardson said they expected to see more trafficking of marijuana as it became legal in some states, but that right now it's not DEU's biggest concern.

“It hadn't been a problem, but we knew it was going to be,” Richardson said. “We saw this coming and still the main thing that we're looking at are opioids and heroin, but we knew that legalized marijuana in certain states tends to flood out to other states.”

Both suspects turned themselves in at different times, but both bonded out of jail the same day they were arrested.

