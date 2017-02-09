SLED arrests former Surfside Beach finance manager

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF/MyHorryNews) - The State Law Enforcement Division arrested former Surfside Beach Finance Manager Tammy Gardner Thursday morning on a charge of breach of trust with fraudulent intent involving $5,000 or more, according to jail records.

A police warrant states Gardner converted $45,099.35 for personal use between Sept. 2014 and Aug. 2016. The amount of the breach of trust was determined by a forensic audit done by Greene, Finney and Horton, LLP.

Gardner, a 49-year-old from Conway, was booked at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center at 7:40 a.m. Her bond has not been set.

SLED has been investigating allegations of missing funds in the town since September.

According to the town’s job description, the finance manager’s duties include assisting the finance director with budgets, reviews weekly payables, reconciles daily cash deposits, processes and prepares purchase orders and supervises the business license office and reception desk employees.

