'Machete' actor Danny Trejo to speak about drug addiction at HGTC

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – One week from this Thursday, Hollywood actor Danny Trejo will be speaking at Horry Georgetown Technical College as part of the school’s 10th Annual Addiction and Recovery Series.

Trejo, known for his roles in the Machete movies, Breaking Bad, and dozens of other movies and television series, spent the latter part of his early adulthood behind bars. Since then, he has worked to maintain a drug-free lifestyle, and now helps young people battle drug addiction, according to a news release from HGTC.

“Upon his release from Soledad Prison, he became involved in programs aimed at helping those who, like him, battled or are battling drug and alcohol addictions,” the release states.

The public is invited to this free event on February 16, beginning with a free dinner in Café 1100 at 6 p.m. on the HGTC Conway campus, followed by Trejo’s presentation at 7 p.m. in the Burroughs & Chapin Auditorium.

Trejo’s event will be followed by three more Thursdays of featured speaks and community panels. Details from the news release are below:

Thurs., Feb. 23

7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. with a dinner at 6:00 p.m.

A panel of Horry Georgetown Technical College students, faculty, and staff who are in recovery from various addictions will speak on what it was like, what happened, and reveal what they do on a daily basis to maintain their recovery.

Thurs., Mar. 2

7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. with a dinner at 6:00 p.m.

Speaker: William C. Moyers, VP of Public Affairs and Community Relations for the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation

As the advocate for the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation’s public advocate since 1996, William C. Moyers carries the message about addiction, treatment and recovery to audiences across the nation. He has appeared on Larry King Live, the Oprah Winfrey show, Good Morning America and National Public Radio. Moyers is the author of several books including Broken: My Story of Addiction and Redemption, a New York Times best-selling memoir published in 2006 that is still in print.

Thurs., Mar. 9

7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. with a dinner at 6:00 p.m.

Faces and Voices of Recovery - Grand Strand will sponsor the showing of a new film, Generation Found, a powerful story about one community coming together to ignite a youth addiction recovery revolution in their hometown.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.