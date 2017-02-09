Florence firefighters extinguish vacant house fire

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Fire damaged a vacant house in Florence Thursday morning.

According to a news release from the Florence Fire Department, firefighters responded to the 300 block of Gaillard Street at 4:42 a.m. to find the home heavily involved in fire. The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes.

Crews remained on scene for nearly two hours handling hot spots.

The fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

