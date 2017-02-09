Crews extinguish fire at Lake City manufacturing plant

The Lake City Fire Department responded to a fire in an accessory building at a manufacturing plant early Thursday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)

According to Chief Randy Driggers, flames were visible when crews arrived at Carter Manufacturing around 2:15 a.m., and were extinguished quickly.

Carter Manufacturing is located at 346 South Church Street.

No injuries were reported.

