Crews extinguish fire at Lake City manufacturing plant

Law enforcement are investigating after a body was found near Hartsville, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.More >>
A fire destroyed a Loris woman’s home Saturday morning. The fire was in a mobile home on Bennett Loop Road, near Airport Road, in a community known as “Bennett Town.”More >>
Horry County Police believe they have the two people responsible for kidnapping a woman from a convenience store.More >>
Palmetto GBA, a subsidiary of BlueCross BlueShield, received a government-issued stop-work order and was forced to put about 200 employees on unpaid furlough.More >>
Billy Cooke’s three-run home run in the fourth inning to give #29 Coastal Carolina a 5-0 lead proved to be the difference as the Chanticleers held of #24 UTA, 5-4, Friday night at Clay Gould Ballpark.More >>
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.More >>
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.More >>
New details have been released in a shooting that occurred in I'On.More >>
Ronald McCrae's family home was destroyed by fire on Monday. The flames were allegedly set by McCrae's ex-girlfriend.More >>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >>
