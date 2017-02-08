Horry County looks to hire new public safety director

Palmetto GBA, a subsidiary of BlueCross BlueShield, received a government-issued stop-work order and was forced to put about 200 employees on unpaid furlough.More >>
Billy Cooke’s three-run home run in the fourth inning to give #29 Coastal Carolina a 5-0 lead proved to be the difference as the Chanticleers held of #24 UTA, 5-4, Friday night at Clay Gould Ballpark.More >>
Over six weeks after breaking the news that the Coastal Carolina University cheerleading team was suspended over allegations of misconduct, the school has provided hundreds of pages of emails and documents that provide new details on this situation.More >>
Inspectors with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental gave approval this week for a new meal prep business to open its doors in Conway.More >>
Sea Haven for Youth has a new shelter home with double the bed capacity than the former shelter, giving organizers the opportunity to help even more homeless teenagers.More >>
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.More >>
