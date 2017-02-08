Surfside Beach officials name interim police chief - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Surfside Beach officials name interim police chief

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – An interim police chief for Surfside Beach has been named following the resignation of the town's top cop.

According to a Surfside Beach press release, Chief Rodney Keziah’s last day will be Feb. 16. He previously submitted his letter of resignation to the town council last month.

Surfside Beach Police Lt. Kenny Hofmann has been asked to assume the role of interim chief, the release stated. His first day in the new position will be Friday, Feb. 17.

“While I am sorry to see Chief Keziah leave us, the town must move forward and I am confident that Lt. Hofmann can handle the task at hand,” said Surfside Beach Town Administrator Micki Fellner. “I greatly appreciate his skills and willingness to assist the town by accepting the interim position and I know he will do a good job.”

Hofmann has served for 10 years with the Surfside Beach Police Department, starting in 2007. He has held the position of lieutenant for more than three years, the release stated.

According to Fellner, town officials will begin the formal search for a new police chief this spring. She added Hofmann has been advised the town would “welcome his participation as an applicant.”

