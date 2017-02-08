Deal Diva: Best local deals for flowers on Valentine's Day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - There are dozens of floral options to choose from to make that special someone happy on Valentine's Day.

Area flower shops like Beach Blossoms Florals and Gifts, located on Waccamaw Drive, are busy taking orders ahead of the holiday. Nina Aiken, an employee with the store, said they are expecting a big shipment of flowers to arrive this weekend.

The intimate shops not only specializes in flowers, but offer other gifts and trinkets to personalize those floral arrangements.

Aiken said they are excited to offer a great deal to locals for Valentine's Day.

A local's discount includes six additional roses after the purchasing six. The cost is $35 and customers will need to pick them up.

Paige Kennedy, owner of Flowers in the Forest, said her store will offer fresh cut, long-stemmed roses for $60.

She said the possibilities are endless when it comes to color coordinating arrangements of roses.

"What we do on a featured bouquet, we get a really outrageous, gorgeous rose and we feature it in a dozen, 18 and two dozen," Kennedy said. "That is priced a little higher, just because we have to go above and beyond to find that rose."

Florist Richard Krapf has more than 40 years experience in the flower business. He said most of the flowers can last up to 10 days if properly taken care of.

"After a day or two, change the water because in a vase the water can get cloudy," Krapf said. "You don't have to put a preservative in the water because all our flowers already have it."

For those looking for the traditional red rose, several big box stores are offering deals. However, delivery is not an option. The following is the price for stores offering a dozen red roses on Valentine's Day:

Kroger's - $20

Publix - $19.99

Lowes Foods - $17.99 w/ Lowes card

Costco - $15.99

Sam's Club - $17.98

