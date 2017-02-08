S.C. Court of Appeals denies motion challenging International Drive work

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Court of Appeals has denied a motion filed by a conservation group that challenges the work on International Drive in Horry County.

The Coastal Conservation League and the S.C. Wildlife Federation filed a motion asking the court to reconsider a stay on construction, which was vacated last month.

“After careful consideration of the motion, the court is unable to discover that any material, fact or principle of law has been either overlooked or disregarded,” the order, which was filed with the clerk of court on Feb. 6, stated.

Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught said that order allowed the county to begin work. Plans are to complete the project as soon as possible.

“We've been working since we got the stay lifted three or four weeks ago,” Vaught said. “Once the stay got lifted, we were able to complete filling the areas that we needed to fill. The reason we had to let the bids back out is we did so much work on our own, that the scope of work changed. We had to re-bid it. It was less work than it would have been before.”

Vaught added the council could begin soliciting bids for paving as early as next week.

Work on International Drive has been a source of contention between the conservation groups and the county.

The Coastal Conservation League and the S.C. Wildlife Federation have previously filed legal actions against the county and argued that paving and widening the 5.6-mile stretch of road between Carolina Forest and S.C. 90 would damage area wetlands.

