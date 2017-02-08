Charge amended for Loris man accused of trying to take photo up girl's skirt

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A charge against a Loris man, accused of trying to take pictures up a girl’s skirt without her knowledge, was amended during a court appearance on Wednesday.

According to online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, Joseph Derek Booth, 27, is charged with voyeurism, violating place of privacy, views, photographs, records of films.

On Nov. 29, Derek was arrested and charged with peeping tom, eavesdropping or peeping.

Pat Dowling, public information officer for the city of North Myrtle Beach, said via email the original November charge was changed to voyeurism on Wednesday when the suspect appeared in court.

According to a report from the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety, an asset protection specialist for the Bi-Lo store at 3924 U.S. 17 South notified law enforcement about the alleged incident that occurred on Nov. 11.

Police saw video surveillance footage of the incident, which allegedly showed the suspect walk up behind the female, who was between 13 and 15 years old, place what appeared to be a cellphone with a light on it below her skirt and between her legs, and then back away, the incident report stated.

The suspect reportedly did this two more times.

Video surveillance footage also showed that the suspect’s actions were witnessed by others, according to the report.

In an interview with police, the suspect reportedly admitted to trying to take the pictures, the report stated. He also reportedly said he thought the girl was “at least 18.”

