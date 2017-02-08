UPDATE: Man wanted for indecent exposure at Florence Walmart tur - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

UPDATE: Man wanted for indecent exposure at Florence Walmart turns himself in

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
Connect
By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Tavarus Dallas Rogers (Source: FPD) Tavarus Dallas Rogers (Source: FPD)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A man wanted for indecent exposure in Florence turned himself in Thursday. 

According to a Florence Police Department news release, Tavarus Dallas Rogers was charged with indecent exposure, stemming from an incident that occurred inside Walmart, located at 230 North Beltline Drive Jan. 29 around 8:30 p.m.

