Police seek identity of larceny, credit card fraud suspect

Police seek identity of larceny, credit card fraud suspect

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Police are seeking the identity of a suspect who is wanted in connection with a larceny and financial transaction card fraud which occurred January 31, according to a press release from Florence Police Department.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance with this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191. 

