Growler Chill aimed at growing craft beer industry

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A local company is set to release a new craft beer appliance, Growler Chill, due to a successful Kickstarter crowdfunding program, according to a press release from Growler Chill.

The Growler Chill gives beer drinkers the opportunity to enjoy their favorite brew at home.

The appliance is compatible with 32 and 64-ounce glass growlers that can be purchased and refilled at breweries, bars and fill stations everywhere, the release states.

The Myrtle Beach-based Penguin Tap launched its program on January 26 with a goal of raising $175,000. Now, they’re near $400,000 in funding.

The Growler Chill connects to the company's free mobile app, allowing users to control the temperature, check pressure and track how much beer is left in each of their growlers.

According to the release, Brewers Association estimates to be 41 Million craft beer drinkers in the U.S. alone, and growing daily.

