Growler Chill aimed at growing craft beer industry

City leaders want to make Ocean Boulevard safer by adding an additional five police officers to the area. But the problem is where is the money going to come from to put them in place?More >>
Over six weeks after breaking the news that the Coastal Carolina University cheerleading team was suspended over allegations of misconduct, the school has provided hundreds of pages of emails and documents that provide new details on this situation.More >>
A $500 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who stole equipment from the Marion Sanitation Department.More >>
A boy who went missing from Seaside Elementary School on Friday was later found safe along Glenns Bay Road.More >>
Myrtle Beach police are searching for a man accused of leaving a dog inside a storage unit that was full of feces and dirt.More >>
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.More >>
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.More >>
A large cyberattack had crippled computer systems at hospitals across England, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away.More >>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >>
Police arrested a Houma woman for allegedly plotting to hire a hitman to kill her husband.More >>
The National Weather Service confirms that an EF-1 tornado touched town in Baton Rouge early Friday morning.More >>
A Waco ISD bus was involved in a crash with another car Friday morning, according to Waco ISD spokesperson Bruce Gietzen.More >>
