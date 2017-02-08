Deputies arrest former Florence SRO for sexual battery with student

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Florence County deputies arrested the former Florence SRO for sexual battery with a student Wednesday, according to the FCSO’s press release.

Jamil K. Hall, 39, was suspended without pay when allegations came in about “inappropriate behavior” with a student, the press release states.

Hall's employment with the sheriff's office was terminated following the investigation.

“Law enforcement officers are held to a higher standard,” Sheriff Kenney Boone stated. “We cannot tolerate the misuse of our office and will prosecute violators to the fullest extent of the law.”

