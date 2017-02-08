Neighbor stands up for victim in domestic violence case, suspect wanted by police

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man is wanted after he beat his girlfriend several times Sunday at a residence on Nance Street, according to Myrtle Beach’s police report.

The victim’s mother said that she called the police after her daughter said that her boyfriend, 49-year-old Andrew Richardson, had beaten on her and wouldn’t let her leave.

Police spoke with Richardson at the residence and he denied the accusations, the report states. He did mention that a neighbor punched him at his home.

The neighbor said that the victim came to his home and asked to use his phone to call police. The neighbor said that he went to speak with Richardson.

Once the neighbor met Richardson, the neighbor said that he tried to hit him for speaking to the victim and that’s when he punched Richardson in self-defense, the report states.

The neighbor left and told the victim, “If he puts his hands on you, come get me.”

Police spoke with the victim, and observed the bruises on her face.

Richardson is wanted for 3rd-degree domestic violence, according to Myrtle Beach police.

Richardson is black male who has black hair and brown eyes. He is 5-foot-9-inch tall, weighing 150 pounds.

