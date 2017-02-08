Memorial Day is right around the corner and what better time to show our veterans how much they are appreciated than with a baseball game honoring them? Together, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and Embrace Hospice will be teaming up to honor local veterans in a very special way as they will be hosting their 4th annual Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, May 13th.
There are quite a few special things happening during this game. Senior Director of Marketing for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, Kristin Call tells me for the first 1,000 fans through the gates there will be a Veteran Card Set Giveaway. If you know of a veteran whose story you would like shared, you can nominate them to be recognized during this special night.
Follow this link to the submission form for the card set: Click here for the Submission Form
Before the game begins, there will be a pre-game on-field recognition of the card set veterans, as well as a pre-game motorcycle parade honoring all veterans, so make sure to arrive early so you do not miss any of the events.
Jen Brunson, Senior Director of Community Development says another fun fact for this night is that the military themed, game worn jerseys will be raffled off to all active and retired military personal in attendance on Military appreciation night. There will also be a swearing in ceremony that takes place during the game.
Below is a link to a video that recaps Military Appreciation Night last year and highlights some of the other military elements the Myrtle Beach Pelicans conduct throughout the season.
