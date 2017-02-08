Authorities investigate double murder 2000 cold case

An inmate that was being transported to a Hartsville hospital escaped from officers while in the hospital parking lot, but was captured in Hartsville, according to a news release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Two people were injured during a shooting in the Myrtle Beach area, off 29th Avenue North.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash that happened earlier this evening.More >>
An Horry County girl learned the hard way what 9-1-1 is for. According to a post on the Horry County Police Facebook page, a young girl recently dialed 9-1-1 and asked the operator for cheese sticks.More >>
During the next four months only umbrellas and small baby tents will be allowed on the beach in North Myrtle Beach.More >>
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >>
