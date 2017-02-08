Accident blocking eastbound lanes of Hwy. 544 near Target

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A traffic collision in the eastbound lanes of Highway 544 at Sayebrook Parkway is blocking all lanes of traffic, according to the South Carolina Department of transportation.

The collision was reported by the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 7:53 a.m., and does not involve injuries. The accident occurred before the entrance to the Target, according to SCHP.

An SCDOT traffic camera shows emergency crews on scene.

