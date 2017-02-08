Accident blocking eastbound lanes of Hwy. 544 near Target - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Accident blocking eastbound lanes of Hwy. 544 near Target

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: SCDOT Traffic Camera) (Source: SCDOT Traffic Camera)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A traffic collision in the eastbound lanes of Highway 544 at Sayebrook Parkway is blocking all lanes of traffic, according to the South Carolina Department of transportation.

The collision was reported by the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 7:53 a.m., and does not involve injuries. The accident occurred before the entrance to the Target, according to SCHP.

An SCDOT traffic camera shows emergency crews on scene.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Breaking

    Charges dropped against man accused of murdering mother of missing 8-year-old girl

    Charges dropped against man accused of murdering mother of missing 8-year-old girl

    Friday, May 12 2017 1:14 PM EDT2017-05-12 17:14:15 GMT

    Charges have been dropped against the Bennettsville man charged with murder for the stabbing death of the mother of the eight-year-old girl who remains missing since last Friday. All charges against 36-year-old Dwayne Jermaine Bright were dropped Friday, according to a news release sent by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on behalf of the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    Charges have been dropped against the Bennettsville man charged with murder for the stabbing death of the mother of the eight-year-old girl who remains missing since last Friday. All charges against 36-year-old Dwayne Jermaine Bright were dropped Friday, according to a news release sent by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on behalf of the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Mayfest on Main festival moved indoors due to rain chances

    Mayfest on Main festival moved indoors due to rain chances

    Friday, May 12 2017 10:16 AM EDT2017-05-12 14:16:28 GMT
    Photo from a previous Mayfest on Main event. (Source: North Myrtle Beach on Facebook)Photo from a previous Mayfest on Main event. (Source: North Myrtle Beach on Facebook)

    Due to a high chance of rain on Saturday, the Mayfest on Main festival has been moved from North Myrtle Beach’s Main Street to the J. Bryan Floyd Community Center. The vendors and community stage events that are normally part of the festival have been canceled, but the concert will still be held, according to a news release from North Myrtle Beach.

    More >>

    Due to a high chance of rain on Saturday, the Mayfest on Main festival has been moved from North Myrtle Beach’s Main Street to the J. Bryan Floyd Community Center. The vendors and community stage events that are normally part of the festival have been canceled, but the concert will still be held, according to a news release from North Myrtle Beach.

    More >>

  • 2 women report their vehicles were broken into at gym parking lot

    2 women report their vehicles were broken into at gym parking lot

    Friday, May 12 2017 8:45 AM EDT2017-05-12 12:45:01 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics)(Source: AP Graphics)

    Two women reported that their vehicles were broken into and their purses were stolen while they were at Planet Fitness on Seaboard Street Thursday afternoon.

    More >>

    Two women reported that their vehicles were broken into and their purses were stolen while they were at Planet Fitness on Seaboard Street Thursday afternoon.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly