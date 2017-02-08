CCU athletes give back to community by reading to kindergartener - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

CCU athletes give back to community by reading to kindergarteners

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
(Source: CCU's Facebook page) (Source: CCU's Facebook page)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University’s student-athletes are teaming up with United Way Horry County's Caring Kindergarteners program Wednesday, according to a press release from United Way of Horry County.

The athletes and Chauncey the mascot will greet the children at 8:00 a.m. at Carolina Forest Elementary School, the press release states.

Approximately 70 athletes will make their way to other schools in the county and read The Giving Tree by Shel Silverstein. The athletes serve as mentors for the young children, according to the press release.

"Through this program, the kindergartners and the college athletes have a memorable experience of learning from each other and "giving back" together. The impact of their morning will reach even further when the notes they write spread joy and hope to our elderly neighbors this spring," said United Way of Horry County President Genie Sherard.

