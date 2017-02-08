Double murder investigation continues after children make gruesome discovery 17-years-ago

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Investigators are still hoping someone comes forward in a double murder cold case that left a mother and her boyfriend dead in Florence County, nearly two decades ago.

Their children made the gruesome discovery in their home. The mother, Wanda Evans, was found stabbed to death, according to Florence County Investigator Chad Collins.

Authorities thought Evans' boyfriend, Peter Coates, may have committed the crime, but hours later they discovered his body at a nearby bridge riddled with bullets. Authorities also added that there wasn’t a weapon with him.

The case has become frustrating for the original and current investigators. They really hope someone comes forward and provides that key piece of information they need to solve this case.

If you have any information, contact the Florence County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 665-2121.

