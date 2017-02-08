Man, vehicle struck by bullets after leaving Rockefellers bar in Loris

Approximately $1,500 in power tools were recovered and one man was taken into custody Friday following a theft from a Hartsville building.More >>
Over six weeks after breaking the news that the Coastal Carolina University cheerleading team was suspended over allegations of misconduct, the school has provided hundreds of pages of emails and documents that provide new details on this situation.More >>
Charges have been dropped against the Bennettsville man charged with murder for the stabbing death of the mother of the eight-year-old girl who remains missing since last Friday. All charges against 36-year-old Dwayne Jermaine Bright were dropped Friday, according to a news release sent by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on behalf of the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Bond has been set for one of the four suspects arrested last March after two 4-year-old children told police they were sexually assaulted at multiple Horry County locations, including a former Myrtle Beach gentlemen’s club.More >>
Due to a high chance of rain on Saturday, the Mayfest on Main festival has been moved from North Myrtle Beach’s Main Street to the J. Bryan Floyd Community Center. The vendors and community stage events that are normally part of the festival have been canceled, but the concert will still be held, according to a news release from North Myrtle Beach.More >>
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.More >>
Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.More >>
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.More >>
According to the sheriff of Licking County, Randy Thorp, four people have died after an active shooter situation east of Columbus.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
The Florida Highway Patrol said the boy, who had special needs, was staying with his parents at the hotel when he managed to leave their room while the couple slept.More >>
