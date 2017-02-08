Man, vehicle struck by bullets after leaving Rockefellers bar in - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man, vehicle struck by bullets after leaving Rockefellers bar in Loris

By Kelly Matter, Video Editor
Horry County Police respond to shooting in Loris Horry County Police respond to shooting in Loris

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man and his vehicle was struck by bullets after leaving Rockefellers bar in Loris Tuesday night, according to Horry County’s police.

The man’s friend said that he called the police after he heard a “pop, pop, pop” and his friend yelling.

The friend said that the victim wanted to go to his ex-girlfriend’s house in Green Sea, but he didn’t take him. He said then they took the long way home. They went down Cedar Branch Road, near Highway 9, and that’s when they heard the popping sound. He also said the tire blew out during the incident.

The victim’s friend said that he didn’t see anyone around the time of the shooting, and they were just driving through.

When police arrived, the victim was on the passenger side of his black F-150, holding a piece of clothing, the police report states.

The victim only told police to get medics, and they arrived soon after.

Sgt. Phillips said the victim was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center and he appeared to have non-life threatening.

No suspects have been identified at this time. The incident is still under investigation by police.

