Man, vehicle struck by bullets after leaving Rockefellers bar in - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man, vehicle struck by bullets after leaving Rockefellers bar in Loris

By Kelly Matter, Video Editor
Connect
Horry County Police respond to shooting in Loris Horry County Police respond to shooting in Loris

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man and his vehicle was struck by bullets after leaving Rockefellers bar in Loris Tuesday night, according to Horry County’s police.

The man’s friend said that he called the police after he heard a “pop, pop, pop” and his friend yelling.

The friend said that the victim wanted to go to his ex-girlfriend’s house in Green Sea, but he didn’t take him. He said then they took the long way home. They went down Cedar Branch Road, near Highway 9, and that’s when they heard the popping sound. He also said the tire blew out during the incident.

The victim’s friend said that he didn’t see anyone around the time of the shooting, and they were just driving through.

When police arrived, the victim was on the passenger side of his black F-150, holding a piece of clothing, the police report states.

The victim only told police to get medics, and they arrived soon after.

Sgt. Phillips said the victim was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center and he appeared to have non-life threatening.

No suspects have been identified at this time. The incident is still under investigation by police.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Breaking

    Mayfest on Main festival moved indoors due to rain chances

    Mayfest on Main festival moved indoors due to rain chances

    Friday, May 12 2017 10:16 AM EDT2017-05-12 14:16:28 GMT
    Photo from a previous Mayfest on Main event. (Source: North Myrtle Beach on Facebook)Photo from a previous Mayfest on Main event. (Source: North Myrtle Beach on Facebook)

    Due to a high chance of rain on Saturday, the Mayfest on Main festival has been moved from North Myrtle Beach’s Main Street to the J. Bryan Floyd Community Center. The vendors and community stage events that are normally part of the festival have been canceled, but the concert will still be held, according to a news release from North Myrtle Beach.

    More >>

    Due to a high chance of rain on Saturday, the Mayfest on Main festival has been moved from North Myrtle Beach’s Main Street to the J. Bryan Floyd Community Center. The vendors and community stage events that are normally part of the festival have been canceled, but the concert will still be held, according to a news release from North Myrtle Beach.

    More >>

  • 2 women report their vehicles were broken into at gym parking lot

    2 women report their vehicles were broken into at gym parking lot

    Friday, May 12 2017 8:45 AM EDT2017-05-12 12:45:01 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics)(Source: AP Graphics)

    Two women reported that their vehicles were broken into and their purses were stolen while they were at Planet Fitness on Seaboard Street Thursday afternoon.

    More >>

    Two women reported that their vehicles were broken into and their purses were stolen while they were at Planet Fitness on Seaboard Street Thursday afternoon.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Woman, daughter escape from house fire in Little River

    Woman, daughter escape from house fire in Little River

    Friday, May 12 2017 5:52 AM EDT2017-05-12 09:52:32 GMT
    The scene of the fire. (Source: Ruby Durham)The scene of the fire. (Source: Ruby Durham)

    Two people safely escaped from a house fire in Little River early Friday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue received the call at about 2:30 a.m. and arrived to find the home 50 percent involved on fire, according to Battalion Chief Thomas Loeper. Most of the damage was to the rear of the home, and no other property was affected.

    More >>

    Two people safely escaped from a house fire in Little River early Friday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue received the call at about 2:30 a.m. and arrived to find the home 50 percent involved on fire, according to Battalion Chief Thomas Loeper. Most of the damage was to the rear of the home, and no other property was affected.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly