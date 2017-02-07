NMB officers recognized for apprehending suspects in 2016 armed bank robbery, chase

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Two North Myrtle Beach police officers were recognized for their efforts in apprehending the suspects wanted for a May 2016 armed bank robbery and subsequent vehicle chase. (Source: WMBF News)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A pair of North Myrtle Beach police officers were honored Tuesday for their efforts to apprehend two armed bank robbers last year.

Lieutenants Andrew McCarter and Thomas Dennis were recognized for their work to apprehend the suspects wanted for the May 2016 incident, which sparked a police chase on U.S. 17 that required a helicopter and K-9 tracking units.

"That was a lengthy pursuit all the way from the Main Street area all the way down to the unincorporated areas of the county,” said North Myrtle Beach Police Chief Phillip Webster. “Bottom line, nobody got hurt. Citizens didn't get hurt, officers were fine, bad guys didn't get hurt and I'm very proud of that accomplishment. They did their job, and they did it in a very professional manner.”

The two were named Officer of the Year during Tuesday night’s reception held by Coastal Carolina Shields at the Legends Golf Course clubhouse. Family, friends and colleagues were there to celebrate their accomplishments with them.

"I'm just honored. Other people who've done this job for many years thought I deserved an award for what we did,” said McCarter. “Things like this don't happen every day thankfully, but I am honored to receive this award tonight."

