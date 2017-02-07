Ruiz Foods to host job fair in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Ruiz Food Products, Inc. will host a job fair on Thursday at Florence Darlington Technical College.

According to a press release, the job fair will be held at SIMT building on FDTC’s campus, located at 1951 Pisgah Road in Florence. It will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Some of the positions the company will accept applications for include production and maintenance supervisor, maintenance technicians, sanitation, machine operators and food production associates, the release stated.

Applications will be available at the job fair, and all interested individuals are asked to bring resumes.

Qualified applicants will be contacted, and there will be no interviews conducted on the day of the job fair, the release stated.

Ruiz Foods produces frozen foods that are sold to all distribution channels, according to the release. The California-based company’s Florence branch began producing product in 2016.

