Area beaches have fewer long-term bacteria advisories than previous years

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Between the 2014 and 2017 swimming seasons, the number of long-term swimming advisories issued by the Department of Health and Environmental Control along our area's beaches due to high bacteria levels dropped from 32 to 14.

A long-term advisory is put in place if the monitoring station checking the water in that part of the beach registers consistent high bacteria levels over five years. Specifically, an advisory is issues if more than 10 percent of the enterococcus data exceeds the level for recreational use of the water, according to DHEC.

Signs are posted at these locations, advising swimmers to avoid swimming within 200 feet on either side of the station's location, according to DHEC.

Click here to see a map showing all the locations of these monitoring stations, current long-term and temporary advisories in place, and the latest bacteria level readings from these stations. For more details on how long-term and temporary advisories are issued, click here.

Below is a list of the locations of all long-term advisories over the last 3 years.

2014 Swim Season (32 Long Term Advisories):

Horry County:

WAC-009A (White Point Swash)

Briarcliff Acres:

WAC-010 (Briarcliff Cabana)

WAC-011 (Middle Gate Road Beach Access)

Horry County:

WAC-012 (Land’s End Resort/Arcadia Beach)

WAC-013 (Hilton Hotel/Arcadia Beach)

WAC-014 (Sands Ocean Club/Arcadia Beach)

WAC-015 (Singleton Swash)

Myrtle Beach:

WAC-015A (Bear Branch Swash)

WAC-016 (77th Avenue North)

WAC-016A (Cane Patch Swash)

WAC-017 (64th Avenue North)

WAC-017A (Deep Head Swash)

WAC-018 (50th Avenue North)

WAC-019 (34th Avenue North)

WAC-020 (24th Avenue North)

WAC-021 (8th Avenue North)

WAC-022A (Wither’s Swash)

WAC-023 (15th Avenue South)

WAC-024 (23rd Avenue South)

WAC-025A (Midway Swash)

Horry County:

WAC-026 (Nash Drive)

WAC-027 (Myrtle Beach State Park Swash)

WAC-028 (Beaver Dam Creek Swash)

WAC-029 (Ocean Lakes North)

WAC-029A (Ocean Lakes Swash South)

Surfside Beach:

WAC-030 (16th Avenue North)

WAC-031 (11th Avenue North)

WAC-031A (5th Avenue North)

WAC-032 (3rd Avenue North)

WAC-033 (3rd Avenue South)

WAC-034 (8th Avenue South)

WAC-035 (13th Avenue South)

2015 Swim Season (23 Long Term Advisories):

Horry County:

WAC-009A (White Point Swash)

Briarcliff Acres:

WAC-010 (Briarcliff Cabana)

Horry County:

WAC-015 (Singleton Swash)

Myrtle Beach:

WAC-015A (Bear Branch Swash)

WAC-016 (77th Avenue North)

WAC-016A (Cane Patch Swash)

WAC-017 (64th Avenue North)

WAC-017A (Deep Head Swash)

WAC-018 (50th Avenue North)

WAC-019 (34th Avenue North)

WAC-020 (24th Avenue North)

WAC-021 (8th Avenue North)

WAC-022A (Wither’s Swash)

WAC-023 (15th Avenue South)

WAC-024 (23rd Avenue South)

WAC-025A (Midway Swash)

Horry County:

WAC-028 (Beaver Dam Creek Swash)

WAC-029 (Ocean Lakes North)

WAC-029A (Ocean Lakes Swash South)

Surfside Beach:

WAC-030 (16th Avenue North)

WAC-031A (5th Avenue North)

WAC-033 (3rd Avenue South)

WAC-035 (13th Avenue South)

2016 Swim Season (16 Long Term Advisories):

Horry County:

WAC-009A (White Point Swash)

Horry County:

WAC-015 (Singleton Swash)

Myrtle Beach:

WAC-015A (Bear Branch Swash)

WAC-016A (Cane Patch Swash)

WAC-019 (34th Avenue North)

WAC-020 (24th Avenue North)

WAC-021 (8th Avenue North)

WAC-022A (Wither’s Swash)

WAC-024 (23rd Avenue South)

WAC-025A (Midway Swash)

Horry County:

WAC-028 (Beaver Dam Creek Swash)

WAC-029 (Ocean Lakes North)

WAC-029A (Ocean Lakes Swash South)

Surfside Beach:

WAC-031 (11th Avenue North)

WAC-031A (5th Avenue North)

WAC-035 (13th Avenue South)

2017 Swim Season (14 Long Term Advisories):

Horry County:

WAC-009A (White Point Swash)

Myrtle Beach:

WAC-015A (Bear Branch Swash)

WAC-016A (Cane Patch Swash)

WAC-019 (34th Avenue North)

WAC-020 (24th Avenue North)

WAC-021 (8th Avenue North)

WAC-022A (Wither’s Swash)

WAC-025A (Midway Swash)

Horry County:

WAC-028 (Beaver Dam Creek Swash)

WAC-029 (Ocean Lakes North)

WAC-029A (Ocean Lakes Swash South)

Surfside Beach:

WAC-031 (11th Avenue North)

WAC-031A (5th Avenue North)

WAC-035 (13th Avenue South)

