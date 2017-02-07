Ten-year-old killed in Williamsburg County crash

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 10-year-old was killed in a one-vehicle crash that happened late Tuesday morning in Williamsburg County.

According to Williamsburg County Coroner Harrison McKnight, Michael G. Bronson, 10, of Hemingway, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Tuesday was the victim’s birthday, McKnight said.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Sonny Collins, the crash happened at 11:55 a.m. on Cowhead Road. A 2000 Jeep SUV ran off the left side of the highway, overturned and struck a utility pole.

Collins said both the driver and the victim were ejected from the vehicle.

The driver and another passenger were taken to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment, according to Collins.

This crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.

