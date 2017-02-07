WMBF News Investigates: HCS Board raise needs another vote

Thursday marked the seventh day since 8-year-old Iyana Lowery went missing from her Bennettsville home, the same one where police found her mother dead.More >>
Thursday marked the seventh day since 8-year-old Iyana Lowery went missing from her Bennettsville home, the same one where police found her mother dead.More >>
Horry County Council has already passed the first reading of a new ordinance that would more strictly enforce sand dune protection on area beaches.More >>
Horry County Council has already passed the first reading of a new ordinance that would more strictly enforce sand dune protection on area beaches.More >>
More than 1,700 people work at Grand Strand Medical Center and the hospital is hoping to add to that number, according to CEO Mark Sims.More >>
More than 1,700 people work at Grand Strand Medical Center and the hospital is hoping to add to that number, according to CEO Mark Sims.More >>
Drivers on Ocean Boulevard may have noticed the signs enforcing the loud noise ordinance, but many who have seen them want to know the reason for them and who they apply to.More >>
Drivers on Ocean Boulevard may have noticed the signs enforcing the loud noise ordinance, but many who have seen them want to know the reason for them and who they apply to.More >>
Reversing an earlier decision, the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating what led to a small plane crashing into the ocean near Myrtle Beach State Park earlier this week.More >>
Reversing an earlier decision, the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating what led to a small plane crashing into the ocean near Myrtle Beach State Park earlier this week.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
The suspect accused of shooting law enforcement officers in Avoyelles Parish Thursday is now in custody, say officials.More >>
The suspect accused of shooting law enforcement officers in Avoyelles Parish Thursday is now in custody, say officials.More >>
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.More >>
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.More >>
The baby gorilla expected to be born in a historic first for Riverbanks Zoo has passed away.More >>
The baby gorilla expected to be born in a historic first for Riverbanks Zoo has passed away.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm watches and tornado warnings for several East Texas counties Thursday afternoon.More >>
The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm watches and tornado warnings for several East Texas counties Thursday afternoon.More >>