FCSO investigating alleged 'inappropriate behavior' between Flor - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FCSO investigating alleged 'inappropriate behavior' between Florence SRO, high school student

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is looking into allegations that one of its school resource officers was engaged in “inappropriate behavior” with a high school student.

According to an FCSO press release, the deputy in question has been suspended without pay until the investigation is complete.

The FCSO has not yet released the name of the deputy or the specific high school. The release stated additional details would be provided as they become available.

