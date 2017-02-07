FCSO investigating alleged 'inappropriate behavior' between Florence SRO, high school student

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is looking into allegations that one of its school resource officers was engaged in “inappropriate behavior” with a high school student.

According to an FCSO press release, the deputy in question has been suspended without pay until the investigation is complete.

The FCSO has not yet released the name of the deputy or the specific high school. The release stated additional details would be provided as they become available.

