Police trying to identify person in connection to skimmer placed on Conway ATM

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are asking the public’s help to identify a person of interest in a credit card skimmer placed on an ATM on Academy Drive in Conway.

The Horry County Police Department Facebook page posted a photo of the person, asking anyone who can identify him to call 843-915-8477.

The skimmer was placed on the ATM at 1001 Academy Drive in Conway, the post states.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.