Man charged for fleeing from, assaulting 2 Surfside Beach Police officers

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man was arrested early Tuesday morning after reportedly trying to flee a traffic stop on foot, then assaulting two Surfside Beach Police officers.

At about 2 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle driven by Lucas Lourenco for speeding, according to a news release from the Surfside Beach Police Department. After briefly talking with officers, Lourenco could not provide a driver’s license and gave them a false name.

As officers tried to detain Lourenco, he fled on foot, the release states. He then turned and engaged the two officers chasing him.

“This was not just an attempt to elude but was an active assault on Officers with punches being thrown,” Surfside Beach Police Chief Rodney Keziah stated in a news release.

Officers fought with Lourenco for several minutes, the release continued. He kept reaching for his pockets and struck both officers as they tried to arrest him. At one point, one officer used his TASER, but it had no impact.

A third officer arrived and Lourenco was placed under arrest. He had eight bags of a substance believed to be marijuana, along with several pills that were identified as a controlled substance, according to the release.

One officer was taken to the emergency room to be treated for minor facial injuries.

Lourenco is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center pending a bond hearing on the following charges: resisting/assault, beat, or wound police officer serving process or while resisting arrest, possession of other controlled substance, possession of substance with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, and false information to law enforcement.

“Police Officers must be ever vigilant to protect themselves and others, even when performing everyday tasks,” Chief Keziah stated.

