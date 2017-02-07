UPDATE: Victim identified following deadly head-on crash on S.C. 319 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An accident on S.C. 319 left one person dead Tuesday at around 10:00 a.m., according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The accident was initially reported as an accident with entrapment and injuries on the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website.

A 2001 GMC pickup was traveling north on S.C. 319. The vehicle crossed the center line, striking a southbound 2005 Ford F-250 head-on, Collins said.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler confirmed the driver of the GMC, Stephen Dunn, 49, of Conway, died from trauma as a result of the crash.

The driver of the Ford F-250 was taken to a local hospital.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, Collins added.

This crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

