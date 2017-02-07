Two suspects arrested after burglary incident in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Two suspects were captured after a burglary incident occurred at a residence in the Fox Hollow neighborhood of Hartsville Monday at 12:45 p.m., according to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived at the scene and discovered the residence burglarized. Video surveillance revealed the identity of the suspects, 19-year-old Ira Christian Howle and a juvenile, according to investigators.

Law enforcement took the suspects into custody shortly later.

Howle was charged with 2nd-degree burglary and malicious injury to personal property. The juvenile was also charged in this incident, the release states.

This case remains under investigation by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to contact 843-398-4501.

