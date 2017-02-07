Darlington man hits jackpot twice after purchasing lottery tickets

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – A man won big with his Palmetto Cash 5 lottery tickets after he purchased them from EZ Shop and Situ LLC in Darlington, according to a press release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The Darlington man won $100,000 for one ticket and $200,000 for the other Monday, lottery officials’ state.

“This is life changing,” he said.

He went to the stores in Darlington after he heard there were two stores that sold winning lottery tickets. His numbers matched all five numbers drawn.

“I’m paying off my house,” he said. “I’m debt free.”

The man said that he will continue playing.

“The odds of winning $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 501,942. The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,003,884,” according to the release.

Situ LLC received a commission of $1,000 and EZ Shop received $2,000 for selling the claimed tickets.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.