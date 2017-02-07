Coroner identifies teen killed, struck by tractor-trailer in Williamsburg County crash

WILLIAMSBURY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A teenager was killed and struck by a tractor-trailer in Williamsburg County Tuesday morning at around 7:00, according to Williamsburg County Deputy Coroner Vernarl Fulton.

A 2002 Honda was turning left from Radio Road, onto Highway 41 when it was struck by a 2016 tractor-trailer. The driver of the tractor-trailer was traveling south on Highway 41, South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins said.

According to Deputy Coroner Fulton, 18-year-old Kayonte D. Gagum, of the Honda was killed.

She was pronounced dead on the scene, and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, Cpl. Collins added.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, and will not be charged.

