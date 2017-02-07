Police: Fraud suspect makes several purchases with card at Conway Walmart

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A suspect used a fraudulent card at Walmart, located at 2709 Church Street in Conway, January 12, according to a press release from Conway Police Department.

The suspect made several purchases with the fraudulent card, the release states.

The investigation revealed a photo of the suspect and the vehicle he was driving.

Conway police are seeking the identity of the man shown in the photo.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at (843) 248-1790.

