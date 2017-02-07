One man killed in single-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A single vehicle crash left one man deceased near 38th Avenue North and Oleander Drive in Myrtle Beach Tuesday morning at 1:25, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris G. Fowler.

The victim died at the scene from blunt force trauma, according to Deputy Coroner Fowler.

Myrtle Beach police are investigating this incident.

At this time, the identity of the victim is unknown.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.