UPDATE: Driver charged in deadly Florence County wreck

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person is deceased after a single-vehicle collision occurred on North Douglas Street in Florence County Tuesday morning at around 1:15, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Highway Patrol charged the driver, Wilbert Evans Brown, Jr., 38, of Florence with felony DUI, death results and felony DUI, great bodily injury results.

A 2010 Dodge Charger was traveling north on North Douglass Street when it ran off the right side of the road, and overturned.

Cpl. Collins said a passenger was killed as a result of the crash. The other passenger and driver was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The victim is identified as Dalwayne Sylvester Rhodes, 28, of Florence, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

At this time, it doesn't appear that the occupants were wearing seat belts.

West Florence firefighters responded and assisted Florence County EMS.

