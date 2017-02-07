Car crash leaves one dead, two injured in Florence - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

UPDATE: Driver charged in deadly Florence County wreck

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
Connect
Wilbert Brown Jr. (Source: Florence County Detention Center) Wilbert Brown Jr. (Source: Florence County Detention Center)
(Source: West Florence Fire Department) (Source: West Florence Fire Department)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person is deceased after a single-vehicle collision occurred on North Douglas Street in Florence County Tuesday morning at around 1:15, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Highway Patrol charged the driver, Wilbert Evans Brown, Jr., 38, of Florence with felony DUI, death results and felony DUI, great bodily injury results.

A 2010 Dodge Charger was traveling north on North Douglass Street when it ran off the right side of the road, and overturned.

Cpl. Collins said a passenger was killed as a result of the crash. The other passenger and driver was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The victim is identified as Dalwayne Sylvester Rhodes, 28, of Florence, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

At this time, it doesn't appear that the occupants were wearing seat belts.

West Florence firefighters responded and assisted Florence County EMS.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly